Two State Police Troopers reportedly injured in Longbridge standoff

An attempt to serve an out-of-parish warrant in Hessmer Thursday morning turned into a pursuit, search and shooting incident Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Carpenter of Hessmer reportedly fired a shotgun loaded with fine pellets from a house in Longbridge at about 4 p.m. State Trooper Nick Ducote was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while another Trooper sustained minor wounds to the upper arm.

At this time (5 p.m. Thursday), Carpenter is still barricaded in the home.

This story will be updated as information is released.

Carpenter evaded Hessmer Police earlier Thursday when they approached a Hessmer home to serve a warrant from St. Landry Parish. As he fled the home by vehicle, he reportedly struck two Hessmer patrol units and then led police on a high-speed chase from Hessmer to Mansura and then to the Longbridge area, where he dumped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Hessmer, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies searched the area for Carpenter, eventually locating him in the home where the standoff is currently ongoing.