Two tow companies claim Bunkie Police refuses to call them

The Bunkie Police Department continues to be a popular topic of discussion at the City Council meetings. At the July 13 council meeting, it was tow truck companies’ turn to voice displeasure with the way the department is operating.

Bobby Ponthier of Boo-Key’s Towing of Hessmer and Clint Daigrepont of Pop’s Towing in Marksville addressed the council with their concerns over how wrecker calls are assigned. Both said they are supposed to be in a rotation of towing companies that BPD needs when a wrecker is needed.

“They have stopped calling me and I know why,” Ponthier told the council.

Ponthier said he recently charged the police department for towing a police car and Police Chief Bobby Corner “got upset. He is now threatening the officers with suspensions or termination if they call me.”

Ponthier said he was told if a dispatcher or officer calls Boo-Key’s, they would be suspended a week. It it happens a second time, they will be fired.

He said BPD is not even calling him when a customer specifically requests his company be called, which he noted is against state law.

BPD officer Velvette Williams represented the department in Corner’s absence. Corner was attending the Louisiana Police Chief’s Association convention in Houma.

Williams said Boo-Key’s had been called 15 times. Ponthier countered that he has not been called at all in recent weeks.

Daigrepont said his company hasn’t received a call from BPD in the last 18 months, even though he has requested to be placed on the rotation list.

Both men said they were upset by the police department’s actions.

Mayor Pro-Tem Greg Prudhomme, who chaired the meeting, said the owners should meet with Corner and Williams to resolve the issues.

CONFLICT CONTINUES

The conflict between BPD and the City Council continued in July when aldermen refused to act on eight out of 10 of Corner’s recommendations -- including a recommendation to dismiss Assistant Police Chief Efrain Keller and replace him with Williams.

The motion to remove Keller failed on a 3-1 vote. Since the position was not vacated, there was no motion to appoint Williams.

The council also postponed acting on hiring five auxiliary policemen and one full-time patrolman.

The council approved Corner’s recommendations to appoint police officers Dave Blanchard and Jalisha Thomas as detectives. The department has been without a detective since JoJo Bordelon left BPD a few months ago to return to the Marksville Police Department.

Councilman Travis Armand said he has not spoken to Corner about any of the issues with the department. He presented several emails from citizens complaining about the police department. He has shared those with Corner, but he police chief has not responded.

Councilman Lem Thomas said Corner, Keller and Williams should meet to resolve their issues.

Thomas was critical of his fellow-councilmen for not supporting Corner’s hiring recommendations. Reciting the list of applicants, Thomas said he knew most of them or their families.

Thomas took a jab at Armand, claiming Armand had not even looked at the applicants’ resumes, which Armand quickly disputed.

“Contrary to Mr. Thomas’ beliefs, I did look at the resumes,” Armand said. “We had officers who were not certified to carry a firearm, carrying firearms. One even came to a council meeting wearing a firearm and he wasn’t certified. What more proof do we need not to hire officers.”

Armand said Corner’s two predecessors, Mary Fanara and Charlie Candella, both worked with the council in hiring personnel, even when they may have disagreed with council members on issues.

“I’m at a complete loss at what the BPD does,” Armand concluded.

FEEL PUNISHED

Police Officer Clint Armand (no relation to the alderman) said the department’s certified officers are confused and feel they are being punished by the council. He said without additional manpower on the force, police officers’ lives are put in danger.

For example, a female police officer recently had to respond alone to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood because there was no other officer to provide back up support.

Councilwoman Brenda Sampson said those applying for a police position need to be careful how they use social media. Sampson said some information put on applicants’ social media is not appropriate for someone seeking to serve as a police officer for the town. She also noted that some resumes that were submitted were not appropriate.

Bunkie resident Bryon Dupuy said he understands there are some issues between the council and police department, but added some Bunkie officers are doing a great job and their efforts are “showing positive results.”