Union Pacific awards $10,000 grant for Bunkie's Sheppard Park improvements

Union Pacific Foundation -- the charitable arm of the national railroad company -- is the latest to assist City of Bunkie in its efforts to improve Sheppard Park, awarding a $10,000 grant for that project.

Drew Tessier, Union Pacific public affairs director, said UP believes a community’s quality of life is an integral part of its overall success.

Bunkie had sought a $20,000 grant, but was pleased with the award. City Clerk Tabitha Aymond prepared the grant application.

“This additional funding will allow more improvements to the park,” Bunkie Mayor Mike Robertson said.

The UP Foundation has been making financial gifts to communities it serves since the organization was created in 1959. It’s operations are funded by the corporation’s profits.

Bunkie previously received a $15,000 state capital outlay grant, which was used to erect a fence, repair/renovate restrooms and add some picnic tables to the park area.

City employees and residents also held a clean-up day at the park last year and made some minor repairs at that time.