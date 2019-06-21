Unrestrained Boyce Man Killed in Crash

Rapides – Last night, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Boyce, LA and moderately injured a woman from Logansport, LA. Both occupants were not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 121, south of LA Hwy 496. The crash involved a 1993 GMC pickup, driven by Christopher G. Tackett (W/M 67 yoa). The GMC was southbound on LA Hwy 121 when Tackett lost control, of the vehicle, and slightly exited the right side of the roadway. Tackett then overcorrected the GMC and exited the left side of the roadway, before colliding with a tree.

Tackett was pronounced dead. His only passenger, identified as Rosa Byrd (W/F 43 yoa), was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 20 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 22 fatalities.