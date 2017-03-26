Unrestrained Bunkie Man Killed in Crash

On Saturday, March 25, a single vehicle crash seriously injured a man from Bunkie. He was not wearing a seat belt and later died at Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:40 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1 near LA Hwy 114 n Echo. The crash involved a 2004 Infiniti Q45, driven by Jeffrey Johnson (52 yrs). The Infiniti was northbound on LA Hwy 1 when Johnson lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a tree.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated twelve fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in seventeen fatalities.