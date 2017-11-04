Unrestrained Marksville Man Killed in Crash

Early Saturday morning, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Marksville that was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3 a.m., which occurred on La. Hwy 115 north of Hessmer, LA. The crash involved a 2012 Toyota pickup, driven by Carl M. Laborde, age 53. The Toyota was northbound on LA Hwy 115 when Laborde lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a concrete culvert.

Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 34 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 41 fatalities.