Unrestrained Scott Man Killed in Crash, south of the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line

Avoyelles Parish – Early this morning, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Scott, LA who was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1:10 a.m., which occurred on Interstate 49, south of the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line. The crash involved a 1999 Ford pickup, driven by John R. Domingue (W/M 60 yoa). The Ford was southbound on Interstate 49 when Domingue lost control and exited the roadway into the median. Domingue may have lost control because the left front tire possibly failed. After entering the median, the vehicle continued across both northbound lanes of Interstate 49 and entered the northbound ditch before colliding with the ditch embankment.

Domingue was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 12 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 14 fatalities.