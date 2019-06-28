Unrestrained Urania Man Killed in Crash

LaSalle Parish – Yesterday morning, a crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Urania, LA, who was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 125, north of Urania. The crash involved a 2005 Ford pickup, driven by Robert Rogers (W/M 84 yoa) and a 2000 Volvo (18 wheeler), driven by Daniel Martinez (O/M 58 yoa) of Wharton, TX. Prior to the crash, Martinez had stopped his vehicle, in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 125, to secure a loose item on his trailer. After securing the item, Martinez reentered his vehicle when the southbound Ford collided with the rear portion of the Volvo’s trailer.

Rogers was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead. Martinez was not injured.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 23 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 25 fatalities.