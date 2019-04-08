Upcoming events in Avoyelles Parish

COTTONPORT EASTER YARD DECORATION CONTEST FRIDAY

The Cottonport “Pockin’ on the Bayou” festivities will have an event on Friday (April 12) and continue on Easter weekend. For the first time, the Cottonport Mayor’s Commission for Women will sponsor an Easter yard decorating contest.

Judging will be from 3-5 p.m. this Friday. Registration forms can be picked up and turned in at Cottonport Town Hall.

The big day of celebration will be held on Saturday, April 20 beginning at 8 a.m.

Registration forms for vendor booths are available at the Cottonport Town Hall, emailing cottonportmayorwc@yahoo.com or contact Karen Guillory at (318) 201-7355.

Register soon as spaces are limited.

SBRT BANQUET SATURDAY

Spring Bayou Restoration Team will hold its annual membership banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday (April 13) at Kyrle’s Restaurant in Mansura. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The banquet is the annual fundraiser for the organization. Tickets cost $30 and includes entry with one guest to the banquet and a one-year SBRT membership.

In addition to dinner, the night will include a live auction and a raffle for an outdoor gourmet single-sack crawfish boiler. The winner need not be present to win.

Raffle tickets are $5 each, three for $10 or 10 for $10 and can be purchased from any board member, at Sears in Marksville or by visiting the Spring Bayou Restoration Team Facebook page.

MANSURA VFD FUNDRAISING DINNER

The Mansura Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual spring dinner from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday (April 14). Dinners will cost $9 per plate.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold after April 7 Dinners will consist of 1/2 pork steak and chicken quarter (leg), rice dressing, baked beans and a roll.

To purchase tickets call the Mansura Fire Department at (318) 964-5319 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FOX PERFORMS 'GODSPELL' THURSDAY-SUNDAY

The Fox Theatre will present the musical "Godspell" this Thursday-Saturday (April 11-13) at 7 p.m. nightly and at 2 p.m. on Sunday (April 14). The production is directed by Janice Yantis.

Tickets will be on sale until noon of the day of the event for $15 each. They can be purchased at marksvillefox.com. Remaining tickets can be purchased at the venue ticket window one hour before show time.

"Godspell" was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) and took the world by storm.

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Cast members include: Hailey Crenshaw as Uzo, Maddison Kidder as Georgia, Scarlett Lachney as Celia, Lexie Walker as Anna Maria, Austin Bordelon as Nick, Kody Walker as Jesus, Chris McDowell as John the Baptist/Judas, Andrea Laborde as Morgan, Jaime Lucas as Lindsay and Jamie Ducote as Telly.

A live band will accompany the performances each night. Band members are: Ellen Dunlap- piano, Scott Laborde- bass guitar, Nathan Laborde- guitar and ukulele, James “Boosie” Lacombe- guitar and Noah Johnson- drums.

Choreography director is Samantha Trowbridge with tap choreography directed by Scarlett Lachney.

For more information visit the Fox Theatre Facebook page.