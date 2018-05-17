U.S. Hwy 71 south of Bunkie near St. Landry Parish down to one lane

Road or Lane Status

US 71; St. Landry/Avoyelles Parish Line

Thursday, May 17, 2018 8:45 AM

US 71; Avoyelles Parish

Mile Post 30.526; Control Section 008-07

Approx. 3.236 miles north of the St. Landry/Avoyelles Parish line

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that US 71, Avoyelles Parish, will have a lane closure approximately 3.2 miles north of the St. Landry/Avoyelles Parish Line. The work is being done at milepost 30.526 and is on control section 008-07.

The Northbound lane will be closed on Thursday May 17, 2018 from 12:00PM till 5:00PM and on Friday May 18, 2018 from 7:00AM till 4:00PM. Also on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 6:00AM till 8:00PM. The closure is for Union Pacific to unload materials to replace a bridge under the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

One lane of traffic will remain open to traffic during this time. Contractor has been instructed to open roadway (both lanes) to any oversize loads or emergency agencies that may come thru the lane closure due to short notice of the lane closure.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.