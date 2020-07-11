Van Kojis resigns from Avoyelles Parish School Board

Citing two back surgeries and other health problems, Van Kojis submitted his resignation from the Avoyelles Parish School Board last Tuesday night (July 7). His resignation is effective Aug. 31.

The School Board now must appoint an acting board member to serve Kojis' Bunkie area district and call a special election for a board member to serve the remainder of the current term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.

His resignation letter, read by Superintendent Blaine Dauz at at the School Board meeting, did not mention the recent uproar over posts Kojis has "shared" on his Facebook page that a group of mainly African Americans found offensive and racially insensitive.

That issue seemed to have been intensified when a teacher posted a "racially charged" online comment that seemed to advocate publicly hanging a few of those rioting and looting in the name of protesting police brutality and injustice, especially against African Americans. The teacher has reportedly been fired.

An online "Bye Van" campaign, led by former School Board member Shelia B l a c k m a n - D u p as, focused on Kojis' Facebook posts and called for his resignation or removal from the board.

In his resignation letter, Kojis said that due to his back surgeries and health issues "I feel I can no longer do the job of representing the people of District 8 in a manner that is required of this job."

Noting he is 74 years old, Kojis said, "in the time I have left on this earth, I want to try to enjoy the few things left that I can do.

"I hope that I am remembered for the good things I have accomplished," Kojis continued, "and in offering my resignation, l do hope that both those who have agreed with me and those who have disagreed with me can come together in a spirit of unity. "

With Kojis' departure, Chris LaCour is the only board member who was on the School Board when the elections were held in November 2018. He and Kojis were re-elected without opposition and seven new faces joined the board. At the time of those elections, LaCour was the newest board member because eight incumbents had been re-elected in 2014.

ONLINE APOLOGY

The social media posts Kojis shared on his Facebook page were mainly aimed at the riots, looting and protests going on throughout the country. A number of local Facebook users reacted with outrage, claiming Kojis is a racist.

In an online apology, Kojis noted he "shared them, I didn't write them" and apologized if his intent was misinterpreted. He said the comments were not targeting blacks, but all of the lawless rioters in recent protests. In his apology, Kojis said the news broadcasts he has seen show more white looters than black.

"Those that were breaking the law are criminals, and that's who the posts were about," he wrote.

He said people have a right to not like him. He and Dupas were often on opposite sides of issues when they served together on the board. However, he continued, "I resent being called a racist."

Kojis voted for black board member Latisha Small for board president when officers were elected in January. Robin Moreau won the presidency when black board member Stanley Celestine Jr. cast his vote for Moreau who is white. Moreau was also one of Celestine's teachers at LaSAS just a few years ago.

DAUZAT COMMENTS

In his Facebook address, Dauzat noted the group seeking Kojis' ouster had also called Dauzat a racist because he had not publicly spoken out to criticize Kojis' posts and that of the teacher. Dauzat said "quick and just" action was taken in both Kojis' case and the teacher's.

"It's a cliche, but it's true," he said. "Actions speak louder than words."

In summing up his response to the issues, Dauzat said, "We are ready to move on from both of these situations. We are ready to be a united system that stands for all of our kids."