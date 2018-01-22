Vehicle slams into vacant home between Cottonport/Plaucheville

Mon, 01/22/2018 - 1:27pm Tiffany Trichell

An accident on Monday morning, January 22, has sent one person to an Alexandria hospital. According to Avoyelles Parish 9-11 center, the accident occurred at 10:22 am when a vehicle drove into a vacant home. The home is located at 1708 Hwy 107 south. Witnesses on the scene have said the driver is a female and was airlifted to Rapides Regional Hospital. No other official information has been released.

