Veterans of World Wars to be honored at Cottonport Bank Veterans Day event
Wed, 11/08/2017 - 10:38pm Tiffany Trichell
Veterans of World War I and II will be honored during the Veterans Day program at Cottonport Bank. Those veterans will be given special seating during the 5 pm ceremony. A special pictorial memorial will be on display inside the Cottonport Bank lobby for the next year.
All Veterans are encouraged to attend the event to be held at the Avoyelles Monument in front of the Cottonport Bank Main branch.