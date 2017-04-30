Video of Moreauville flooding

The following video was sent in by Lonnie Dupont of Plaucheville. It is a drone and mixed driving video of severe flooding in and around the Moreauville area.

Avoyelles Emergency personnel ask that those not in flooded areas to stay away from dangerous areas of high water. Those residents flooded are asked to contact 911 if there is an emergency.

Anyone with videos of flooding in their area can email news@avoyelles.com or tag Avoyelles Today in any Facebook posts.