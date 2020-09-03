Ville Platte Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Federal Drug Charges

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Rondrekus Soileau a/k/a “Drake,” aka “D,” 28, of Ville Platte, Louisiana,

was sentenced today. United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau sentenced Soileau to

74 months (6 years, 2 months) in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release for

conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Soileau pleaded guilty on December 12, 2019.

According to information presented to the court, between January and April of

2019, Rondrekus Soileau purchased methamphetamine from a co-defendant

approximately every other week. Soileau arranged purchases of methamphetamine using

his cell phone and the transactions involved quantities of one-half ounce of

methamphetamine. After purchasing the methamphetamine, Soileau sold some of it for

profit and kept some of it for his own personal use.

This prosecution is part of a larger investigation conducted by the DEA through

its Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force and Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement

Task Forces. The Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division initiated the investigation, and

Special Agents with DEA, as well as Task Force Officers assigned to the Southwest

Louisiana HIDTA Task Force, completed the investigation. In addition to the above

conviction and sentence, the investigation resulted in the dismantling of a drug

trafficking organization in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C.

Abendroth prosecuted the case.