Ville Platte Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Federal Drug Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that Rondrekus Soileau a/k/a “Drake,” aka “D,” 28, of Ville Platte, Louisiana,
was sentenced today. United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau sentenced Soileau to
74 months (6 years, 2 months) in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release for
conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Soileau pleaded guilty on December 12, 2019.
According to information presented to the court, between January and April of
2019, Rondrekus Soileau purchased methamphetamine from a co-defendant
approximately every other week. Soileau arranged purchases of methamphetamine using
his cell phone and the transactions involved quantities of one-half ounce of
methamphetamine. After purchasing the methamphetamine, Soileau sold some of it for
profit and kept some of it for his own personal use.
This prosecution is part of a larger investigation conducted by the DEA through
its Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force and Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement
Task Forces. The Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division initiated the investigation, and
Special Agents with DEA, as well as Task Force Officers assigned to the Southwest
Louisiana HIDTA Task Force, completed the investigation. In addition to the above
conviction and sentence, the investigation resulted in the dismantling of a drug
trafficking organization in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C.
Abendroth prosecuted the case.