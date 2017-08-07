Vincent Simmons claims new evidence in ‘77 case

One of Avoyelles Parish’s most notorious criminal cases, closed by conviction 40 years ago, continues to live on in the court system through the appeals process.

An attorney for Vincent Simmons filed a petition for post-conviction relief in 12th Judicial District Court July 21, claiming to have “newly discovered and explosive evidence” he believes will “correct this severe injustice.” Simmons, now 65 and formerly of Mansura, was convicted of two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977.

He was sentenced to 100 years -- back-to-back 50-year sentences -- in Angola Prison. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest and conviction in July 1977. The 14-year-old girls said Simmons raped them in May 1977.

A Grand Jury indicted him on two counts of aggravated rape, but then-District Attorney Eddie Knoll chose to prosecute Simmons on the lesser charge of attempted aggravated rape. New Orleans attorney Robert Hjortsberg said an affidavit by Pamela Jones, taken in Stafford County, Va., in July 2015, proves Simmons could not have committed the crimes.

Simmons’ court-appointed trial attorney, the late Harold Brouillette -- who later served as a district judge -- and current Assistant District Attorney Michael Kelly had presented an alibi witness who said Simmons was at a bar the night of the rapes.

Hjortsberg said that witness had a criminal record, which allowed the prosecutor to discredit him. The jury of 11 white men and one black woman convicted Simmons.

NEW WITNESS

Hjortsberg said Jones states she was at J&J Snack Bar on May 9, 1977, from about 5:30 p.m. until after midnight.

At the time, she was living in Marksville. She knew Simmons, whom she said called her “Sheila” even though he knew her name was Pamela. She said Simmons arrived at the bar with two other people prior to 9 p.m., when the attacks were reported to have occurred, “and saw Vincent at the bar the entire night in question.”

She remembers the night because it was the Monday following Mother’s Day. Simmons got into several confrontations, including one when one patron accidentally hit him with a chair that he was swinging at someone else.

She said Simmons pulled a knife, said he had been in one fight that day and didn’t want any more trouble and surrendered his knife to John Mose. Mose gave the knife to city police who responded to the call about the fight. The police officer gave Simmons back his knife and left between 11-11:30 p.m., according to Jones’ affidavit.

The new witness, plus there being no forensic evidence directly linking Simmons to the crime and “no physical evidence that the rapes ever actually occurred" provide ample grounds for an evidentiary hearing to determine if Simmons is due a new trial or to be released from prison, Hjortsberg said.

MULTITUDE OF MOTIONS

District Attorney Charles Riddle said Simmons “has filed a multitude of motions in state and federal courts” over the past four decades. All have been denied.

Hjortsberg said Simmons has not been represented by legal counsel in those appeals. He has always filed motions himself or non-attorneys have filed them on his behalf.

Riddle said Simmons has had several attorneys.

Riddle said a motion for an evidentiary hearing filed in 2014 has yet to be heard because Simmons’ attorney in that action keeps postponing it. A motion for a change of venue to hear that motion was denied in 2015, Riddle noted.

“They are now saying they have a new witness,” Riddle said. “We would love to speak to this woman who can remember 40 years ago when she spent all night sitting in a bar looking at Vincent Simmons.”

Riddle said Jones’ affidavit has been on file since 2015, “so we don’t consider this to be new evidence.”

In her affidavit, Jones said she and John Mose told the District Attorney’s Office they saw Simmons at J&J Snack Bar. They left their contact information. Mose was called as a witness, but Jones was not.

She said the trial was over before she knew it was going on. She said she would’ve gone to to trial to testify if she had known it was going on.

The affidavit notes that she has been told “down through the years that her testimony would have saved Vincent Simmons because the jury would have believed her because she didn’t have a criminal record like the other alibi witnesses that testified for Vincent Simmons.”

FAMOUS CASE

Simmons’ case has been featured in a book, Louisiana v. Vincent Simmons: Frame Up in Avoyelles Parish and at least three documentaries -- The Farm: Life Inside Angola Prison (1998), Shadows of Doubt (1999) and The Farm: 10 Down, which revisited Angola 10 years after the first documentary. Many of Simmons’ supporters claim racism was a significant factor in the case.

Two white girls and their white male cousin say Simmons, a black male, is guilty before an overwhelmingly white jury convicts.

Avoyelles judicial authorities say the “1+1+1=3” equation does not work in this case.

As one of his last acts before retiring from the bench, Mark Jeansonne responded to the December 2014 motion by blasting Simmons for continually playing “the race card” and portraying Avoyelles Parish as a racist parish.

Jeansonne said that is not the case now and was not the case in 1977.

Jeansonne’s comments prompted the request to have the motion heard in another parish, which was denied.

Hjortsberg said it is “absurd for anyone to say that racism did not play a part in this case.”

Riddle said he was not the district attorney when Simmons was convicted, but “every time he has filed a motion, I have personally reviewed the file.

“What Simmons’ attorneys and supporters never mention is that there were other witnesses who identified Simmons” as the assailant in that crime.

Riddle said he has also interviewed both victims about the case and has come to one conclusion: “He was guilty then and he’s guilty now.”