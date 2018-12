Voters approve all renewal Taxes in Avoyelles

All renewals of taxes on the ballot in Avoyelles have passed easily.

Voters did however defeat a new additional tax for garbage.

Garbage 3/4cent Sales Tax

For 68 percent

Against 32 percent

Garage New Sales millage:

For 38 percent

Against 62 percent

Parish Roads and Bridges 1/4 cent Sales Tax

For - 66 percent

Against - 34 percent

Fire Protection Dist 2

For 71 Percent

Against 29 percent

Hospital Dist 1

For 81 percent

Against 19 percent