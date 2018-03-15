Ward 1 library plans may be stalled

While plans to move Mansura’s parish library branch appear to be merely awaiting completion of remodeling at the historic depot, the hope to establish a branch in Effie may have taken a step backwards from Square One.

Police Juror Marsha Wiley, whose election district includes Ward 1, was upset about the “procrastination” on the proposal to open a first-ever parish library in Ward 1.

She said the delays and the shifting conditions on what appears to be the best location have apparently caused the owner of that property to back away from the project.

Wiley was also upset that she was not notified of a recent Library Board meeting even though she is the jury’s representative on that board.

Police Jury President Charles Jones said he will see that a Library Board meeting is called soon and that everyone is notified of when and where the meeting will occur.

“If we’re going to fight about this, we need to fight when we’re all together,” he said. “We need everyone in the same room to discuss this.”

The proposed site is about 1,600 sq. ft. in the old Beaubouef Grocery Store, owned by Brent Dauzat. It would cost about $60,000 to make it suitable to house a library. However, the site already has ample parking needed for a library and is easily accessible on La. Hwy 107. Dauzat has reportedly said he could do most of the work himself for about $45,000.

In bringing the jury up to speed on the matter, Wiley said Library Director Theresa Thevenote had asked about a five-year lease. Dauzat said the monthly rent for a five-year lease would be about $950.

Jones said it is only reasonable that a property owner would have to at least recoup the cost of renovations with the lease payments.

COMPROMISE PROPOSED

Jones offered a compromise to be considered to move the library project forward.

He said the parish could pay half of the renovation cost and enter into a 10-year lease for $500 a month. That reduces the property owner’s upfront costs of renovation, addresses Thevenote’s concern about a high monthly rent and secures the site for 10 years.

Jones said it is unlikely the parish would be looking to move the library in less than 10 years, so a lease for the next decade shouldn’t be a problem.

That option, plus any others, will be discussed at the next Library Board meeting -- if the site is still available.

If not, the most economically feasible course of action would be to find another vacant building that could house the branch.

Jones said constructing a parish-owned library “would be cost-prohibitive.”