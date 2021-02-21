Water distribution in Avoyelles

Sun, 02/21/2021 - 8:13pm

This is the Water Distribution list for Avoyelles Parish

UPDATE... Fifth Ward tomorrow evening 630-8

Bottled water being distributed across Avoyelles!

I will update the locations and times of the distribution sites and soon as I receive them.

Bunkie Fire station #1 today.
Plaucheville Community Center tomorrow @8
Moureauville Community center tomorrow @8
Cottonport Town hall tomorrow 8:00 am
Simmesport Town hall @ 10:00am tomorrow
Marksville Fire Dept Tomorrow starting @8 am

