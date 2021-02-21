Water distribution in Avoyelles

This is the Water Distribution list for Avoyelles Parish

UPDATE... Fifth Ward tomorrow evening 630-8

Bottled water being distributed across Avoyelles!

I will update the locations and times of the distribution sites and soon as I receive them.

Bunkie Fire station #1 today.

Plaucheville Community Center tomorrow @8

Moureauville Community center tomorrow @8

Cottonport Town hall tomorrow 8:00 am

Simmesport Town hall @ 10:00am tomorrow

Marksville Fire Dept Tomorrow starting @8 am