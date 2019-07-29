Water out in Marksville city limits

UPDATE: Water Department officials have said the water in the Marksville city limits will be restored shortly. The Water Department has announced there will be a boil advisory in effect.

The Marksville Water Department is currently working on a possible leak that has caused an outage within the city limits.

A representative from the Water Department said crews have been working since earlier this morning to find and resolve the issue.

Water service will be restored in Marksville as soon as repairs are made.

For more information call 253-9327.