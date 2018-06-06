Wilbert Carmouche named 2017 Avoyellean of Year

By Raymond L. Daye

Helping others see all the good things Avoyelles has to offer is Wilbert Carmouche’s job, and it is also his passion.

This past Tuesday he was recognized for both the job he does and the passion he expresses when he was named the 2017 Avoyellean of the Year in a surprise presentation at the LSU AgCenter in Mansura.

A room full of family, friends, co-workers, other organizations members and past Avoyelleans of the Year witnessed the surprise. The award is sponsored annually by the Avoyelles Journal.

“There are not too many times someone pulls something over on me, but this is one of those times.”

Carmouche has been the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism director for 20 years. He took that job after retiring from the Avoyelles Parish School District.

Read more on the award presentation in the upcoming Avoyelles Journal