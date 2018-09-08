Wild vehicle chase goes from Bunkie to Mansura; suspect in hospital

Details about the chase between police and the driver of a stolen Aaron’s Rent to Own cargo van on Friday, September 7, are starting to come in even though the investigation is continuing by police. The 27-year old suspect who has an Hessmer address, is in an Alexandria hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident started at Bunkie General Hospital around 4:30 p.m. when Bunkie Police was called about a disturbance that involved a gun. Police detained two men and took them to BPD to be questioned. It was then discovered one suspect, who has not been identified as of Saturday morning, was wanted on a warrant by the Tunica-Bolixi Tribe for another incident at Paragon Casino and Resort.

As the suspect was being put in a police car by a BPD officer, the suspect broke free and ran across Main Street and behind the Shell station in the Williams Street area. Still handcuffed the suspect jumped into the Aaron’s cargo van at the corner of Williams and Holly Street with an employee of Aaron’s in the back of the van. The employee was able to jump out of the truck as the suspect drove away.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson joined the chase as the suspect drove erratically down La. 29 towards Cottonport still in handcuffs, running people off the road and almost turning over several times. The chase turned down Cappel Street in Cottonport before going into the downtown area of Cottonport. It was there that the suspect, who has a criminal history, hit a vehicle causing heavy damage.

The pursuit resumed on Front Street and continued on La. Highway107 towards Mansura with several police units following the van. In between Cottonport and Mansura, Chief Ferguson was able to pass the cargo van on the right shoulder. He went to the corner of La. Hwy 107 and La. Hwy 29 in Mansura and blocked the intersection.

The suspect went through a yard trying to turn at the same time, Ferguson fired a shot from a shotgun trying to hit the tires of the van. The suspect could not make the turn and crashed into a building owned by Bruce Roy Pecans. He was found in the van still handcuffed and hurt.

Several police agencies took part in the chase and the suspect is facing serious charges from several agencies once he is released from the hospital.

“It was a dangerous situation it which several people could have been hurt or killed,” Ferguson said. ‘Thank God that didn’t happen.”

Ferguson thanked all of the police agencies and other emergency personnel that was involved in the incident. He said the case is still under investigation and more details will be available in the coming days.

Pictures of the damage can be found in an earlier post.