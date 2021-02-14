Winter storm warning for Avoyelles: Weather service forecast as of Sunday 3pm

Issued By

Lake Charles - LA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas

Description

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 0 to 5 above zero.

WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM Monday to noon CST Tuesday.

IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

In Louisiana, call 511 for road information. In Texas, visit www.drivetexas.org for road information.

More Information

...Increasing Confidence in the Potential for a Significant Winter Weather Event Tonight into Monday...

.An upper level disturbance will bring abundant moisture tonight and continuing into Monday. Meanwhile a very cold air mass will be in place at the surface. Therefore, any rain is expected to become freezing rain and sleet as early as after sunset today, then increase in intensity overnight into Monday morning. The precipitation will change over to snow and sleet for portions of the interior southeast Texas and west central Louisiana overnight and early Monday morning, with some snow mixing in for the remainder of the area mid to late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. The winter precipitation will gradually end during Monday afternoon.

The expected winter precipitation amounts, especially ice accumulations, will have the potential to produce significant impacts.

Bitterly cold arctic air will then move in as the precipitation ends. Dangerously cold wind chills will accompany this arctic air for Monday night into Tuesday morning.