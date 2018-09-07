Woman escapee captured in Baton Rouge

Update:

Latoya Green Batiste has been taken into custody at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning in Baton Rouge without incident by Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Also arrested was Jenecia Bryant, age 20 of Baton Rouge. Bryant is charged with Assisting Escape. Bryant is the daughter of Batiste. Both were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and will later be transferred back to Avoyelles to face charges of Simple Escape and Assisting Escape.

Escape:

On early Thursday morning, September 6, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Office deputies found a woman missing from the Avoyelles Detention Center #3 in Cottonport. She was discovered missing during a bed count.

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, deputies are searching for Latoya Green Batiste, a black female age 33of Baton Rouge. Batiste is described as 5’8”, 253 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Her last reported address at the time of her original booking was 10707 Industrial Boulevard, #269, in Baton Rouge.She is known to have ties to the Lettsworth area of Pointe Coupee Parish.

Batiste is a pre-trial detainee for Avoyelles Parish currently charged with Accessory After the Fact to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Detective’s are following leads and are aggressively working to recapture Batiste.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of escapee Latoya Green Batiste are asked to call the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000 or your local police department.