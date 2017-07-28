Written rulings on Greenhouse motions to be issued soon

After a two-hour hearing, in which the first hour was held behind closed doors, very few decisions on pre-trial motions were handed down in the Norris Greenhouse Jr. murder case in 12th Judicial District Court in Marksville this morning.

The most significant decision was to delay arguments on the prosecution’s motion to introduce evidence of prior “bad acts.” A hearing on that motion was set for Aug. 16.

The court will also consider a few defense motions related to that issue -- seeking criminal and medical/psychological records of witnesses that will testify as to the alleged “bad acts” and prohibiting the use of information obtained in internal investigations of Greenhouse law enforcement agencies that employed him.

Greenhouse will be tried on Oct. 2 for the 2nd degree murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted 2nd degree murder of the boy’s father, Chris Few, following a traffic stop at the dead-end of Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville on Nov. 3, 2015.

Greenhouse was on duty as a Ward 2/ Marksville City Marshal’s deputy when he and fellow-deputy Derrick Stafford fired a combined total of 18 bullets into Few’s stopped vehicle. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter earlier this year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

There was no argument or testimony heard in court on the other major motions filed by the defense.

District Judge Billy Bennett said he will review the attorneys’ briefs and supporting documentation and make written rulings prior to the Aug. 16 hearing.

Those motions include requests that the state be prohibited from relying on the legal principles of “transferred intent” and “principal.”

“Transferred intent” means the defendant’s “intent to kill” one person is transferred to any other person who may have been an unintended victim.

“Principal” means two or more individuals taking part in a crime causing injury or death are equally guilty of that offense even if their act did not directly result in the injury or death.

Another motion to be decided before the next hearing is on the defense’s request that the trial jury be allowed to visit the scene of the Nov. 3, 2015 shooting incident.