Y-Not Stop locations closing at 5 pm due to weather

St. Romain Oil company has issued a closure of their Y-Not Stop locations:

As you are most likely aware, our area is anticipating a severe winter storm. With safety top of mind,

❄️❗️Y-Not Stop Locations will CLOSE by 5pm today. ❄️❗️

We believe this will allow ample time for our Team Members and customers to make it home safely before dark and the severe weather begins.

Lil’ Boo’s & Riche’s Closures TBA

Notice: times are subject to change according to weather intensity.

In the meantime, please make your final preparations to weather the storm. We are ready to serve you with fuel, food and supplies you may need!

We will reopen stores as soon as it is safe to do so... weather, safety, and electricity permitting. We will be monitoring conditions constantly. As soon as stores have reopened, we will post here on Facebook to keep you informed, so be sure to follow our page for updates. Leave a comment on this post or turn on post notifications to make sure you don’t miss updates!

Take care, stay warm & be safe, everyone!