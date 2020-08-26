Y-Not Stop locations closing all locations at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Amanda St. Romain, Y-Not Stop Marketing Director, announced all the Y-Not Stop locations will close at 7 p.m. today (August 26) and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Hurricane Laura is coming. With safety in mind, here's our plan:

ALL Y-Not Stop Kitchens will stop cooking by 6pm today 8/26.

ALL Y-Not Stop Locations will close by 7pm today 8/26.

We believe this will allow ample time for our Team Members and customers to make it home safely before dark.

We will reopen stores as soon as it is safe to do so. We will be monitoring conditions constantly. As soon as stores are able to reopen, we will post here on Facebook to keep you informed so be sure to follow our page for updates.

Take care, everyone!"