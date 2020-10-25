Zeta on track to hit Louisiana Gulf Coast Wednesday

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it cuts across the eastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsua Monday night or Tuesday morning. It is projected to maintain hurricane strength until weakening to a tropical storm during the day Wednesday. The most recent project path would have Zeta making landfall on the Gulf Coast around Grand Isle and Port Sulphur Wednesday afternoon, then skipping across the Gulf the short distance to Gulfport-Biloxi.

The storm could still move east as far as the Florida Panhandle or west to Intracoastal City or the storm-weary Calcasieu-Cameron area.

If Zeta stays on the current "most likely" path, Avoyelles would get 5-10 inches of rain, according to rainfall projections. If the storm moves to the west -- like Laura did -- that rainfall would increase. If it moves to the east -- like Sally did -- we might not have any effect at all.