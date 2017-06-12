Zydeco & Blues Festival in Cottonport this Father's Day weekend

This Father’s Day weekend doesn’t have to be spent watching Dad pretend to like the necktie and aftershave the kids wrapped in newspaper, or standing over a backyard BBQ grill being dive-bombed by carpenter bees.

An alternative could be the 26th annual Zydeco & Blues Festival at the Squeeze Box in Cottonport.

“I do this because I want to have something that can pull the community together,” Squeeze Box owner Emile Celestine said. “It’s something for the kids to do and to have fun, and it also provides an opportunity to give them some background on what this music -- zydeco and blues -- is all about.”

Celestine said it is his way of honoring his family’s philosophy of putting God first, others second and yourselves last. He said a large number of volunteers help put on the festival each year.

The three-day event begins Friday night (June 16) with an adults-only “Zydeco Round-Up” party. DJ Soul Sista-Blue will provide music for the party.

The family-friendly festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 17).

An annual “open trail ride” for any horseman or horsewoman who fancies a late-morning jaunt, will leave at 11 a.m. Those arriving after noon on Saturday will be charged $5 admission. There is no charge for children 12-and-under.

Patrick Henry, Lady Tina and the Liberation Band, along with DJ Supa-K, will perform in concert beginning at noon.

Celestine said there will be games, Jupiter jumps, basketball and other activities for children -- all under adult supervision -- from 10 a.m. to about 6 p.m. That’s when the festival leaves the open air and goes inside.

Ron-D will provide DJ musical entertainment from 9 p.m. until the party ends.

On Sunday, there will be a Father’s Day Party featuring zydeco, blues and disco -- and a Happy Hour from 6-8 p.m. Ron-D will once again be musical host for evening.

Visitors can’t bring their ice chests or BBQ pits, but are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, tents, blankets, etc. to enable them to enjoy the outdoor Saturday event.

Cajun food, drinks and arts & crafts vendors will be open during the festival.

“This event is a chance for parents to come out with their kids and have a chance to unwind and socialize while the children are enjoying themselves,” Celestine said. “The community has always been supportive of this festival.”

Celestine said the event attracts some out-of-parish guests, but most are from Cottonport and elsewhere in Avoyelles.

He said he isn’t worried the festival will ever get so big that it stops being fun.

“The truth is,” he said, “I just love to see people enjoying themselves and having good, clean fun.”