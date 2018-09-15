 Gary Paul Brocato, age 67, of Baton Rouge

Gary Paul Brocato

BATON ROUGE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary Paul Brocato will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Fr. Michael Miceli officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Baton Rouge . Arrangements are under the directions of Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Friends may visit on the morning of the funeral Mass, Tuesday, September 18th from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. Follow by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.resthavenbatonrouge.com

Mr. Brocato, age 67 of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at his residence. He was born and raised in Bunkie. A graduate of St. Anthony School and Bunkie High School (1969). Gary was always ready to work to spend and save wisely. He was 13-years old when he got his first paying job (fifty cents/hour) at the Pujol's Western Auto. He built bicycles at Christmastime and sold toys upstairs. During the summer months he mowed yards with his push mower. Not one to sit still, he biked his newspaper route of about 30 customers at $1.10 per month for the Opelousas Daily World for a few years.

After graduating from high school and his freshman year at LSU at Alexandria, he helped build and ultimately worked at the Bunkie TG&Y on Shirley Road. During his college years he worked at a Memorial Hospital in Monroe as an EKG technician and Respiratory Therapist. He later became a Resident Assistant at his dorm on campus. He graduated from NLU, known today as ULM in Monroe with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Sciences; minors in Physics and Chemistry.

He moved to Baton Rouge in 1975 and began his teaching career in Gonzales but the following and subsequent seven years taught Biology and Physical Science at Tara High School. Gary was hired by the Exceptional Student Department of East Baton Rouge Schools to teach hospitalized and homebound students. He found this to be a very challenging and rewarding job which he continued until he retired in 2007. He learned and benefited from the company of teachers in this hospital and homebound program as they were some of the more talented teachers he said he had ever known. They were all ministers of education and provided a loving and caring attitude with each student. Gary was an avid landscaper and loved to paint beautiful scenes of places he visited. If he wasn't at work or with his family, he was painting or working in his yard. Next to that his favorite past time was following and cheering on "his" LSU Tigers. His devotion to his family was a testament of his strong faith. Gary was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Each Thursday at 1 pm was Gary and his sister's hour with Jesus at St. Pat's Chapel for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

Mr. Brocato is preceded in death by his parents, Sam J. and Rowena Bordelon Brocato; and his brother, Kenneth Brocato.

A loving brother and uncle, Gary is survived by his sister, Diana Brocato Maillet Hurston of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews, Julie Maillet (Chuck) Lepisto of Baton Rouge and their children Caitlyn and Alex; Brian (Peggy Haviland) Maillet of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, their children Olivia, Ruby, Louis; Allison Brocato (Cid) Dillard, children Claire Dillard (Taylor) Harrell, Madison Dillard; Amy Brocato (John ) Holland of Lindale, Texas and their children, Hailey and Josh. He left his living legacy to be lived on happily through his sister, Diana Brocato of Baton Rouge, and her children, Julie Lepisto and Brian Maillet.