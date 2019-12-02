Funeral Mass for A’Martinaz’ “Monte” Jones of Mansura will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery.

A’Martinaz’ “Monte” Jones, age 28, of Mansura passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, A’Martinez’ Jones, Jr. and De’Monte Jones both of New Orleans; parents, Edward B. Sampson, Jr. and Kehatha Jones both of Mansura; maternal grandparents, Kelly Ray & Mary Jones of Mansura and paternal grandmother, Rose Marie Sampson of Mansura; sister, Emyra Jones of Mansura; brother, Ronnie Day, Jr. of Mansura; and his special friend, Dasha Adams of Bunkie.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Edward Sampson, Sr.

Visitation will begin at 11:30am until 1:00pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.