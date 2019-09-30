A Graveside Service for Edna Boudreaux will begin at 1:00pm on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery. Edna Boudreaux, age 93, of Moreauville, passed away on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at the Greenbriar Community Care Center of Slidell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Phyllis Hernandez (Michael, Sr.) of Diamondhead, MS; grandsons, Bryan Hernandez (Rachael) and Michael Hernandez, Jr. (Brandi); great-grandson, Mason Hernandez.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ange and Edna Marie Dufour Ortego; 1st husband, Hilton Billiot; 2nd husband, Wallace Boudreaux; brother, Tony “Ton” Ortego; sisters, Melia Scallan, Lee Edgeman, Dean Dehart, Lou Smith, Merle Prudhomme, and Bert Wheeler.