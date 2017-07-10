﻿Vincent Escude, age 77, of Mansura

﻿Vincent Escude

MANSURA - Funeral services for Vincent Escude of Mansura will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.

Vincent Escude, age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 12:45 a.m. at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. He was born on August 28, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Elma Escude; and sisters, Margaret Ponthier and Veronica Ducote.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Edward Escude, Jr.; brother-in-law, David Ducote; nieces and nephews, Cindy Bordelon, Darrell Rabalais, Carl Rabalais, Andrea Rabalais, Alicia Smith, Sandra Escude, and Sharron Dinet; and special caregiver, Brandi Chenevert.