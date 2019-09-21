Funeral service for Aaron Hegger, Sr., age 78, of Cottonport were Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 AM at Old Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Tibbs officiated. Internment in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.l

Aaron passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

He was baptized at an early age. He was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Elnora Hegger, Jr., son, Curtis Hegger, Sr., grandson, Curtis Hegger, Jr.,., siblings, Mary Helen, Walter, Clarence, William, Jr. and Arthur Hegger.

Aaron leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Dorothy Hegger of Cottonport; his children, Earl (Faye) Hegger, Sr. of Plaucheville; Linda (Allen) Jackson, Terry Hegger, Agnes (Roger) Mayes, Michael Ray Hegger, Christopher Hegger all of Bunkie; Margaret Hegger and Aaron Joe Hegger, Jr. of Cottonport; Gregory (Raquel) Hegger of San Diego, CA; Lawanda Timeka (Al) Jackson of Boyce; Alton Marquis Bennett of Houston, TX;

siblings, Edward Hagger, Wilbert Hegger and Lillie Mae Alexander all of Cottonport; forty-seven grandchildren, eighty-six great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren, his long time best friend Cornelius Harrison a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Pall bearers were, Malcom Hegger, La'Darius Bazile, Jermaine Hegger, Michael Paul, Earl Hegger, Jr. and Javonte' Hegger.