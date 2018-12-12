Aaron Moses,62, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Aaron Moses of Cottonport will take place on Saturday, December 15th, 2018 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport beginning at 1:00pm with Fr. Jose Robles Sanchez officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church that morning from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will commence at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery #2.

Aaron, age 62, passed away at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents Elton & Eola Gauthier Moses; sister, Ura Mae Moses Richardson; brother, Kenneth Moses. He is survived by his wife Pamela Moses of Cottonport; sons, Avery Moses and wife Kandace of Plaucheville & Macy Moses and wife Elizabeth of Plaucheville; brother, Bobby Moses; and four grandchildren, Jace Moses, Payton Moses, Mia Moses, and Ali Moses.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home