Aaron Simon, 71, Marksville

Services for Aaron Simon will be at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Starlight Baptist Church, 935 Hwy 453, Marksville, LA. Rev. Van Keith Jones will be officiating. Interment will be in Starlight Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Simon, 71, of Marksville, LA, passed away on May 17, 2020.

Aaron Simon was born on March 25, 1949, to the union of Earnest Simon, and the late Pearline Conway Simon in Marksville, Louisiana. At an early age, he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Clifton Jones. Aaron remained a faithful member of Starlight Baptist Church until his health failed. He was a dedicated, faithful member and worker in the church, where he served as an Usher, and took a great deal of pride in his post.

Aaron graduate from Mary Bethune High in Marksville, Louisiana in 1967. After graduation, he entered the construction industry where he worked as a professionally trained and experienced mason, often called “brick layers.” The job of a mason is to build structures from different materials like brick, concrete and stone. While it is the engineers who design and plan construction, masons make the plans a reality. Aaron loved working with bricks. In fact, a lot of the brick vaults in the Star Light Baptist Church Cemetery were built with is loving hands. In addition to being a mason, Aaron was a very successful insurance agent and night club owner.

Aaron was also very active in community service, where he was the manager of an adult regional baseball team, called the “Hickory Hill Hard Hitters.”

Those left to cherish his loving memory are his wife of 21 years, Sandra Renee Simon from Marksville, La., father Earnest Simon, Bastrop, Texas; four sons: Shawn Wilson from Mansura, La., Delvin Lavalais and Cleveland Lavalais both from Marksville, La., and Zachary Lavalais of Dallas, Texas; four daughters: Tashawna Wilson of Mansura, La, Megan Simon of Slidell, La., Erin Jenea Simon and LaKeshia Lavalais both of Marksville, La.

He also leaves 7 brothers: Gary Lee Simon of Flint, Michigan, Michael Simon (Jessie) of Marksville, La and Earl Sanders of Poland, Louisiana, Jessie Barnes, Billy Barnes, and Bruce Barnes of Austin, Texas and Charles Barnes (Cynthia) from Dallas, Texas. Seven sisters: Gloria Augustine (Robert), Opal James (Vernon) Debra Ford (Michael) and Charlene Simon all of Marksville, La. Rev. Bernadine Davis, Cheri Leget, and Linda Vonquintus of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 godchildren: Latoya Carter, Tawanda Ford, and Taji Simon all of Marksville, La, and Yolanda Samuels of Shreveport, La.

He is Preceded in death by his mother Pearline Conway Simon; and brothers Lionel Simon, Robert Simon