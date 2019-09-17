Funeral services for Mr. Abner Joseph Moreau, Sr. will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Bazer officiating. Interment will be in Christ the King Cemetery in Simmesport. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Abner Joseph Moreau, Sr., age 88, of Lettsworth, departed this life on September 15, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lorie Mayeaux Moreau; two sons, Michael Moreau, Abner Moreau, Jr.; four brothers, Billy Moreau, Berlian Moreau, Troy Moreau, Howard Moreau and two sisters, Mildred Wilson, Sandra Austin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Helen Bordelon Moreau of Lettsworth; one daughter, Sheila Bazer (Jason) of Bachelor; one brother, Hubert Moreau of Venice; five grandchildren, Tania Bazer, Keith Bazer, Jill Bazer Allen, Scott Moreau, Chance Moreau and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Scott Moreau, Trampus Austin, Chance Moreau, Keith Bazer, Jason Bazer and Andrew Allen.