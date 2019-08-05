Ada Barron Tremblay , age 83, of Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ada Tremblay will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with the Rev. Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Tremblay, age 83 of Evergreen, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tremblay; her parents, Wilfred and Bernadette Thibodeaux Barron and an infant brother.

Survivors include her two sons; Ted Tremblay of Breaux Bridge and Shanon “Shea” Tremblay and wife Jennifer of Cottonport; her two daughters, Kristi Brenner and husband Daniel of Alexandria and Keely Gary and husband John of New York; and her grandchildren, Kerstin Tremblay, Hillary Gary, Logan Gary, Zachery Brenner, Taylor Brenner and Abigail Gary.

Friends may visit from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com