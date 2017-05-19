Adam Blake Brouillette, age 32, of Center Point

Adam Blake Brouillette

EFFIE - Funeral services for Adam Blake Brouillette will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Winifred Cemetery in Effie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday until service time. A rosary will be recited on Friday evening in the chapel.

Mr. Brouillette, age 32, of Center Point, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 18, 2017. He was born on February 7, 1985.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Earlis and Genevieve McNeal.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Brianna Brouillette of Center Point; two sons, Blake Brouillette of Center Point, Korey Brouillette of Center Point; one daughter, Addysin Brouillette of Center Point; parents, Jeffery and Brenda McNeal Brouillette of Center Point; sister, Kacy Brouillette of Center Point; nephews, Bryce Warren of Center Point, Jayse French of Center Point; niece, Izabella French of Center Point; paternal grandparents, Charles Brouillette and Rhea Daigrepont of Marksville; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

To extend online condolences to the Brouillette family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com