Adam Christopher Jeansonne

ALEXANDRIA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Adam Christopher Jeansonne was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. John Wiltse and Rev. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Adam Christopher Jeansonne, age 17, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Adam was born and raised in Pineville, Louisiana and was a junior at Holy Savior Menard High School. Adam was a very generous person who loved to make people laugh. He was a friend to all and the life of a party. Adam was a five year member of the Menard Golf and Soccer team. Adam was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved to cook. He was also a member of the Troop 6 Boy Scouts at St. Frances Cabrini Church where he was working on his Eagle. Adam was a devoted Catholic and was recently confirmed at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church where he was active in the youth group. Adam chose St. Hubert as his confirmation name, the patron saint of hunters. Despite his young age, Adam took a deep interest in politics, theology and loved his southern heritage. After graduating from Menard, Adam planned on joining the military and pursing a degree in the science or medical field.

Adam is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hilton Jeansonne of Echo; great-grandparents, John and Sybil Hunt of Alexandria; great-grandfather, Charles E. Worthy of Alabama; great-grandfather, Andrew Butler of Alabama; aunt, Diana Butler of Alabama and aunt, Josephine Smith of Brouillette; and uncle, Drew Hunt of Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, David and Jill Worthy Jeansonne of Pineville; brother, Zachary Jeansonne of Pineville; grandparents, Michael “Pop” and Jan “Granny” Butler of Boyce; paternal grandmother, Eutha Jeansonne of Echo; maternal grandparents, Chuck and Janet Worthy of Ball; great-grandmothers, Martha Butler of Alabama and Sue Worthy of Alabama; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and Adam’s beloved beagle, Leo.

Pallbearers honored to serve were William Sadler, Alex Trotter, Hunter Howell, Adam Brown, David Miller, and Wyatt Schneider. Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Holy Savior Menard Golf and Soccer teams and the Class of 2018. Honor Guard wias be provided by Troop 6 Boy Scouts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Troop 6, BSA, 4641 Windermere Place, Alexandria, Louisiana, 71303.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Jeansonne Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.