Addis Gaillard Assmann, 98, Mansura

Funeral services for Addis Gaillard Assmann will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am in St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Church Mausoleum.

Addis Gaillard Assmann, 98 and a lifelong resident of Mansura passed away in St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Timothy Lemoine of Mansura, and Craig Lemoine of South Carolina; grandchildren, Jessica Pennebaker, Jerri Love, Amy Knott, and Bethany Lemoine; and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Owen Lemoine; second husband, Leonard Assmann; granddaughter, Hannah Miller; sister, Marie Ducote.