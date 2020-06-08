Addis Helena Ducote McGintey, 101

Graveside services for Addis Helena Ducote McGintey will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Goudeau with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family request that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Rosary service at 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. McGintey, age 101, of Mansura, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Lewis McGintey; her parents, Ezaie and Beatrice Ortego Ducote; her daughter, Mildred Oddo and her brother, June Produs Ducote.

She is survived by her two daughters, Aline McGintey of Simmmesport and Mary Ann Prejean and husband, Mark, of Mansura; her son, James "J.C." McGintey of Mansura; six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.