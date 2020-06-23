Adeline Piazza, 87 Dupont

A Mass of Christian Burial for Adeline Piazza will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino VG officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Piazza, age 87 of Dupont, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

Mrs. Adeline was known for her feisty personality and her strong faith. She enjoyed cooking, making candy and time spent with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Piazza, Sr.; a son, Samuel F. Piazza; a step-daughter, Francis Armand; her parents, Joe and Nellie Hairford Myers; and her 8 siblings.

Survivors include her children, Flora P. Vayda and husband Lewis of Lucedale, MS, David Piazza and wife Laura of Simmesport, Jasper Piazza and wife Lisa of Dupont and Nellie Joe Saffell and husband Aaron of Locust Grove, OK; her step-children, Raymond Piazza, Jr. and wife Darlene of Marksville, Patricia Dauzat and husband Oralee of Centerpoint and Ronald Lee Piazza and wife Florence of Marksville; 23 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

