Funeral services for Adella Morgan Redmon will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie with Rev. Glynn Tyson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home.

The family requests visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Redmon, age 95, of Bunkie, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019 while a resident of Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. "Aunt Cutie's" hobbies included quilting, crocheting and reading. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Redmon; her parents, William Ellis and Gertrude Chelette Morgan; her three sisters, Vernie Wiley, Lottie Benoit and Gladys Redmon; her brother, Albert Morgan and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Redmon Baldwin and husband, Jeff, of Longville, LA; her son, Robert "Bob" Redmon of Lake Charles; her three grandchildren, Stewart Baldwin and wife, Hallie, Brian Baldwin and wife, Alicia, and Corey Redmon and three great grandchildren, Emma Baldwin, Andrew Baldwin and Sophia Baldwin.

We would especially like to thank the staff of Bayou Vista Community Care Center and All Saints Hospice for their care and concern. We also really appreciate Richard and Sylvia Otis and Rose Daniels for all they have done throughout the years for our mother.