Adrienne Marie Scallan, age 79, of West Monroe

Adrienne Marie Scallan

MANSURA - Funeral services for Adrienne Marie Scallan of West Monroe, formerly of Mansura, will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Scallan officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum.

Visitation will also be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura that morning beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service.

Adrienne Scallan, age 79, passed away at the West Monroe Guest House on Monday, July 17th, 2017. She was born on August 2, 1937.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Larmay and Norris Scallan; and the father of her children, John Scallan, Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Lynn (Denise) Scallan of West Monroe, Keith (Donna) Scallan of West Monroe, and John (Tanya) Scallan, Jr. of Hessmer; sister, Patsy Moreau of Cottonport; and grandchildren, Chris (Elizabeth) Scallan, Nick (Megan) Scallan, Pastor Scott (Jennifer) Scallan, Julie (Chase) Hickman, Kelli Scallan, Nick (Katelyn) Gaspard, Cody (Whitney) Scallan; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Chelsea, Adrienne, Audrey, Savannah, Madeline, Ava, Sophia, Emma, Caroline, Alyssa, Madison, Lola Kate, Kailee, Triston, Everett, Hallie, Isabella, Kade, Jaxson, and Cason.

Honored to serve as pallbearers for the service will be Chris, Cody, Scott, Nick, Ellis, and Percy.