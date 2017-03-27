Agatha "Aggie" Rose Bozek Neck, age 78, of Marksville

Agatha Rose Bozek Neck

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Agatha Rose Bozek Neck on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville. Presiding at the service will be Reverend Rusty Rabalais, Deacon Gary Schupbach and other invited clergy. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery No. 1.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. The Vigil Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017 until the funeral mass at 11 a.m.

“Aggie,” age 78, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at her home in Marksville. Born on July 2, 1938, she was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where through the years she served as a song leader, lector, Eucharistic Minister and Director of Religious Education.

She was Co-Founder and Co-Director of Servant House, a Catholic Charismatic House of Prayer, for the past 27 years in Marksville. She was chosen as “Avoyellean of the Year” in 1989 due to the parish-wide services provided by Servant House. Aggie also received the Diocesan Distinguished Service Award in 2009 for her work at Servant House. As a well-known Catholic Charismatic speaker, Aggie ministered throughout the state, nation and world, and also spoke at numerous Magnificat events.

Aggie was a founding member of the Apple of His Eye Prayer Group in Marksville, a member of the Diocesan Service Committee and on the Steering Committee of the New Orleans Southern Regional Conference. She also served as chairman of the National Catholic Charismatic Service Committee for seven years and was currently serving on the National Advisory Committee. She was an active member of the Steubenville South Youth Conference in Alexandria.

Aggie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, spiritual advisor and friend to many. She was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ whom she loved with all of her heart and soul, and she shared her belief with everyone by word and example. She lived her faith every day and answered her calling to Christ’s mission by tirelessly living out the works of mercy.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin J. Bozek, Sr. and Mildred Rousseau Bozek Stercula; and her brothers Deacon Edwin Bozek, Jr. and Stanley Bozek.

Aggie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clyde M. Neck, her three children, Troy A. (Kim) Neck of Baton Rouge, Stuart G. Neck of Houston, Texas and Millie S. (Don) Moran of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Abby Neck of Baton Rouge, Ali Neck of Baton Rouge, Jarrett Moran of Houston, Texas and Collin Moran of Houston, Texas; and her sister-in-law, Bobbie P. Bozek of San Antonio, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Troy Neck, Stuart Neck, Don Moran, Jarrett Moran, Collin Moran and Keith Rousseau. Honorary pallbearers will be Abby Neck and Ali Neck.

Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Food for the Poor.