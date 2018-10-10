Agnes Dufour Rouques, native of Plaucheville

Agnes Dufour Roques passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the age of 82. She was a native of Plaucheville, LA and a resident of River Ridge, LA.

Beloved wife of the late Maurice Eugene Roques. Mother of Charles E. Roques, Maureen R. Poche (Cary), Rebecca R. McCalla (Jeff), Jeanne R. Collins (Herb) and the late Andre M. Roques.

Daughter of the late Edwin J. Dufour and Eura Plauche Dufour. Sister of Cora D. Sicard, Mercedes D. Brassette, Betty D. St. Romain and the late Lucille (Sister Mary Phillip) and her late twin brother, Philip Dufour. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, New Orleans.

