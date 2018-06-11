Funeral services for Mr. A.J. Dugas, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018 at The Church at Marksville with Reverend Dennis Hackler officiating. Interment will be at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

A.J. Dugas, Jr. age 83, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Joseph Sr. and Adine Normand Dugas.

Mr. A.J. served in the National Guard Reserves and was also the owner and operator of Service T.V. Center. He also enjoyed being a grain farmer and cattleman. Mr. A.J was one of the founders of Grand Lake Rod and Gun Club where he hunted for many years with his four sons.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years Jeanette H. Dugas; four sons, Bruce Dugas and wife Becky of Moncla, Joey Dugas and wife Lori of Marksville, Blaine Dugas and fiancè Fay of Marksville and Richard Dugas of Marksville; one daughter, Brenda Currier and husband Steve of Lafayette; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 10, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.