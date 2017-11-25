Albert “ Mr. Lee” Descant

MARKSVILLE – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Albert “ Mr. Lee” Descant at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.with Father Rusty Rabalais, celebrant. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum, II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Descant Family has requested that visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Albert “Mr. Lee” Descant, age 90 of Marksville passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 3 a.m Albert, affectionately known as, “Mr. Lee” was retired from Chicago Illinois Central Railroad after 40 years of service as a Federal Railroad Construction Inspector which included 14 separate states of supervision. Mr. Descant was a proud U.S. Army veteran during World War II and only last year accepted an award from the Marksville American Legion, Post # 130 for 64 years as an active member. He also was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Marksville Knights of Columbus, Council # 1217.

Mr. Descant will now be joined in Heaven by his wife, Sylvia Mae Bordelon Descant,; parents, Albert H. and Melanie Bergeron Descant; and siblings, Edison, Eddie, Pete, Anna, Edna, Ena and Eldee.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Timothy “Tim” Descant of Marksville, Van (Lisa) Descant of Hessmer, and Theresa (Richard) Kling-Smith of Marksville and grandchildren, Justin Descant of Hessmer and Daphne Kling-Smith of Marksville.