Albert Corley, Jr., Cheneyville

Graveside services for Albert Corley, Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Beulah Baptist Cemetery in Cheneyville with the Rev. Kenneth Gordon officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Albert Corley, Jr. was a life long resident of Cheneyville. He was born September 4, 1949 in Bunkie, LA. He passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.

Albert graduated from Rapides High School in 1968. He played baseball for Cheneyville High and Rapides High, went on to attend McNeese State University and Northwestern State University, and served in the Army National Guard. He retired from farming and pursued his love of trucking. His friends say he answered to “Red Barron”. Albert loved team penning and riding horses. He also loved hunting and fishing with his grandson Landon Corley.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Albert, Sr. and Beulah Beard Corley.

Survivors include his three daughters, Tara Hankins of Collierville, TN, Ashley Corley of West Monroe and Meagan Corley of Ball; his three siblings, Shirley Beaver of Cheneyville, Henry Corley (Jan) of Cheneyville and Robin Newton (Blake) of Bunkie; his grandchildren, Landon Corley, Braxton Hankins, Lexie Guy (Josh), MacKinley Elder and Kailey King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 356, 301 Klock St., Cheneyville, LA 71325 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MA 20814.

Due to COVID 19, and in order that everyone stays safe, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear masks.

